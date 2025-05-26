ETV Bharat / state

'Lord Parshuram Eliminated Terrorism 21 Times': Ex-BJP Minister In Row For His Remark

MP Ramchandra Jangra earlier implied that the lack of “heroic spirit” among the women enabled terrorists to succeed, a statement that drew widespread condemnation.

Haryana Former BJP Minister Rambilas Sharma's Controversial Statement On Parshuram
File photo Haryana Former BJP Minister Ram Bilas Sharma (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 26, 2025 at 1:18 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bhiwani: Following a controversial remark by a senior BJP leader, Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Jangra, on the Pahalgam terror attack, former Haryana minister and BJP leader Ram Bilas Sharma has stirred a fresh row, giving a twist to the heriocs of Lord Parshuram.

Speaking at an event in Bhiwani on Sunday, Ram Bilas Sharma claimed that Lord Parshuram had eliminated terrorism from the earth 21 times. He further said that the axe was his weapon; many people called it an atom bomb. "This axe is in Arunachal Pradesh, from where the Brahmaputra River originated," he added. Whereas, according to mythology, Lord Parshuram had killed Kshatriyas 21 times. After this statement of his, there has been a stir in politics.

Sharma also distanced himself from MP Ramchandra Jangra’s controversial remarks about the victims of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack. Jangra had implied that the lack of “heroic spirit” among the women led to the terrorists' success, a statement that drew widespread condemnation.

Sharma emphasised, “Jangra must have meant it in another context," and said that he did not agree with his statement. He also added that it is a long-standing tradition in India for newlywed couples to travel after marriage, and such tragic events are never anticipated, and in such a case, no woman goes prepared for this event.

