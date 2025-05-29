ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand | Lord Kartikeya Leaves For Badrinath Dham

Rudraprayag: The palaquin of Lord Kartikeya has left for Badrinath Dham, one of the pilgrimage centres in the Char Dham Yatra, from the Kroch Mountain. It has reached the Sadut village in the Chamoli district for an overnight stay.

Devotees of Lord Kartikeya are participating in huge numbers and seeking the blessings of the Lord. The palaquin is welcomed in different hill stations and villages, which are on the way. The palaquin will reach Badrinath Dham on June 2, 2025. It will again reach Kroach Mountain on June 4, and the journey will conclude.

On Wednesday, Acharya Vasudev Prasad Thapliyal and Sudhir Nautiyal had offered prayers to Lord Kartikeya and 33 crore deities at the Kroch Mountain. A special Aarti was also performed on the occasion.

Bikram Singh Negi, President of Kartikeya Temple Committee, said that the devotees participated with enthusiasm in the procession. "The devotees are praying for the welfare of the world."