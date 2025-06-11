ETV Bharat / state

Lord Jagannath's Snan Purnima Sets Stage For Rath Yatra In Varanasi, Day-Long Ritual Draws Thousands Of Devotees

Varanasi: The Snan Purnima ritual in which Lord Jagannath and His siblings, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra, are given a ceremonial bath, was observed across Jagannath temples in the country on Wednesday.

At Varanasi's Jagannath Temple, devotees made a beeline since dawn to participate in the rituals and have darshan of the Holy Trinity.

"The bathing rituals begin at sunrise. First, the Shahpuri family performs the bathing, followed by the devotees. The bathing continues from 5 AM until midnight or until devotees stop arriving. Following the ceremonial bath, it is believed that the deities fall sick due to prolonged exposure to water and sunlight. They then enter a 14-day period of seclusion (Agyatvas/Anasara). On the 15th day, the deities reappear before devotees, after recuperation. They are then taken out in a palanquin for a ceremonial tour of Kashi, giving darshan to the devotees," shared the temple's head priest Radheshyam Pandey, while speaking to PTI.

A devotee said, "We have been coming here for the last four years now. After the Lord is given a sacred bath, He becomes unwell, and after recovering, He comes out for the Nagar Bhraman (city tour). Today also happens to be His birthday, so we wished Him and prayed for the well-being of our families and society."