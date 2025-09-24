ETV Bharat / state

Lord Jagannath's Ornaments Shifted Back To Puri Srimandir Ratna Bhandar, Inventory Likely Soon

Puri: After almost a year of being stored in strong rooms within the temple complex, precious gemstones and ornaments of Holy siblings - Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra - were transferred back to the renovated Ratna Bhandar, the treasure trove of Puri Srimandir, on Tuesday. Under tight security, the Shree Jagannath temple administration (SJTA) completed the process as per the government's Standard Operating Procedure.

On July 18, 2024, all ornaments and jewels from the inner and outer Ratna Bhandar were moved to temporary strong rooms inside the temple, before the Bhandar was handed over to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for repair and renovation.

Speaking to media, SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said the entire process took around four hours. "The valuables were brought back from the temporary strong rooms to the original Ratna Bhandar between 10:55 AM and 2:55 PM on Tuesday. Following this, the inner Ratna Bhandar was sealed, and its keys were deposited in the district treasury under the supervision of the Puri District Magistrate, as required by the state government's SOP," he said.

The keys of outer Ratna Bhandar were distributed as per rules. One is with Srimandir administration, one with the representative of Puri Gajapati Maharaj, and another is with the Bhandar Mekap.