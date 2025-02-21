Lord Jagannath Essence At Odisha Pavilion In Haryana's Surajkund International Craft Fair Sparks Devotion

Faridabad: If you are from Haryana and you had ever wished to visit the world famous Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri but somehow haven’t been able to, you can experience the essence of the Lord in Haryana itself. The International Surajkund Craft Fair in Faridabad has come up with unique concept, bringing to the fore a marvellous confluence of art and divinity, by installing idols of Holy Trinity at the Odisha Pavilion here.

Initiative To Promote Odisha Tourism

The 38th International Surajkund Craft Mela, which kicked off on February 7, will run till February 23, 2025. Interestingly, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha have been included as state partners in the fair this year.

Both the states have set up their own pavilion on the premises of the fair, showcasing the rich heritage, traditional art, and vibrant dance forms to the world in an attempt to boost tourism. The pavilion of Odisha, in particular, featuring sibling deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, has grabbed all attention. Visitors are flocking to the Odisha pavilion in large numbers, not just in admiration of the intricate setup but also to offer obeisance to the deities. Some were also seen taking pictures and selfies at the spot.

What's Special In Odisha Pavilion

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Odisha Tourism Officer Niranjan Mahapatra said he is excited to be a part of Surajkund International Craft Fair with Odisha being a state partner. "This is a great platform for us to promote Odisha tourism. It has given us a good exposure. Odisha has so much to offer from the tourism point of view. The state is filled with natural beauty, forests, sea, culture, food and much more," he said.

Mahapatra further stated that the pavilion is helping people explore Odisha’s tourism potential. "Many visitors here have asked us about the best places to visit in Odisha. For those who haven’t been able to visit Puri Jagannath temple, what we could do is we have placed Trinity's idols here. Odisha's tourism culture is benefiting a lot. We believe this Mela will significantly boost tourism in the state," the official expressed.

So far, more than eight lakh people have attended the Surajkund Mela and the footfall is expected to further increase with curtains coming down in two days. Visitors have been enthralled by music and dance performances by famous artistes from all over the country. Apart from cultural events, the Mela features special delicacies of Haryana and other across the country, which includes cuisines from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and theme-states Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.