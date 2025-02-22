Looted Arms, Ammunition Surrendered In Manipur A Day After Governor's Appeal

Guwahati: A day after Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla appealed to the people of Manipur to return looted weapons, 16 weapons and ammunition were voluntarily surrendered in Churachandpur district of the state on Saturday.

On Thursday, Bhalla had appealed the people in Manipur to surrender looted arms and ammunition voluntarily within seven days and warned of punitive action after the expiry of deadline. "The people of Manipur, both in valley and hill, have suffered immense hardships for the last over 20 months due to a series of unfortunate incidents affecting peace and communal harmony. In the greater interest of restoring normalcy so that people can return to their normal day-to-day activities, all communities in the state must come forward to ensure the cessation of hostilities and maintenance of peace & order in the society," the Governor said in a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

The Governor requested people of all communities, particularly the youth in the valley and hills, to voluntarily come forward and surrender looted and illegally held weapons and ammunition to the nearest police station/outpost/security forces camp within the next seven days. “Your single act of returning these weapons can be a powerful gesture toward ensuring peace. I want to assure you that no punitive action will be initiated if such weapons are returned within the stipulated time. Thereafter, strict action will be taken for possession of such weapons,” the Raj Bhavan statement said.

The voluntarily surrendered weapons and ammunition in Churachandpur on Saturday included an M-16 Rifle, a 7.62 mm SLR, two AK Rifles, three INSAS Rifles, two M-79 40mm Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL), one 9mm carbine, one 51 mm mortar, three .303 rifles, two Single Barrel Rifles, 64 gelatine sticks, 10 rounds of 60 mm Pumpi (improvised mortar) ammunition, 17 rounds of AK ammunition, 40 rounds of 5.56 mm rifle ammunition and three nine mm calibre ammunition. According to government records, more than 6,000 police weapons were looted after the violence began on May 3, 2023. Out of this however, security forces had earlier recovered 2,681 weapons only during operations which implies that over 3,000 arms and weapons are still with the people. Hailing the move, the Raj Bhavan termed the voluntary surrender of weapons as the first step towards de-weaponizing the society and creating a safe and secure atmosphere where regular activities can be boosted.