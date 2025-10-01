ETV Bharat / state

Looking For 'Dead Rat' In The House, Uttar Pradesh Family Stumbles On Missing Man's Decomposed Body

Kanpur: The decomposed body of a young man was recovered from the bathroom of his house a week after he went missing in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, police said. The man's body continued to decompose in the house for seven days, but surprisingly, the family remained unaware. The deceased has been identified as Sudhir Pathak, 45, a resident of Jawahar Nagar, under the Nazirabad police station limits.

According to the police, a distress call was received from the family of the deceased on Tuesday after which a team of police was rushed to the spot. The team recovered the decomposed body of the deceased from the bathroom of the house and took it into custody while further investigation is underway.

Police said that a foul smell had been emanating from the house for two to three days, which intensified on Tuesday. The family suspected a rat had died somewhere in the house. They began searching the house and stumbled on the decomposed body of the man in the bathroom.