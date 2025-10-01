Looking For 'Dead Rat' In The House, Uttar Pradesh Family Stumbles On Missing Man's Decomposed Body
The elder brother of the deceased said he left home on September 23 saying he was going to the hospital to treat a liver disease.
Published : October 1, 2025 at 7:02 PM IST
Kanpur: The decomposed body of a young man was recovered from the bathroom of his house a week after he went missing in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, police said. The man's body continued to decompose in the house for seven days, but surprisingly, the family remained unaware. The deceased has been identified as Sudhir Pathak, 45, a resident of Jawahar Nagar, under the Nazirabad police station limits.
According to the police, a distress call was received from the family of the deceased on Tuesday after which a team of police was rushed to the spot. The team recovered the decomposed body of the deceased from the bathroom of the house and took it into custody while further investigation is underway.
Police said that a foul smell had been emanating from the house for two to three days, which intensified on Tuesday. The family suspected a rat had died somewhere in the house. They began searching the house and stumbled on the decomposed body of the man in the bathroom.
Sunil Pathak, alias Sappu, the elder brother of the deceased said that Sudhir had been undergoing treatment at Hallet Hospital for several days due to liver issues. Sunil said that Sudhir left home on September 23rd, saying he was going to the hospital. When he did not return for a long time, his family searched for him, but could not find him. Subsequently, they filed a complaint at the Nazirabad police station. The police registered a missing person report and began an investigation.
Sunil lives in the front portion of the house with his family while Sudhir lives in the rear portion of the house with his disabled sister.
Nazirabad Police Station in-charge Rajkesar stated that the police, who arrived at the scene, collected evidence from the scene with the help of a forensic team. The body has been sent for post-mortem while further probe is underway.
