Look Out Circular Issued As Pune Gangster Wanted In Road Rage Firing Case Goes Abroad

Pune: A Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, who is suspected to have gone abroad even as he faces fresh criminal charges in a road rage case in which a man was shot at by five to six of the former's associates, a Pune police official said on Friday.

Police are also probing how he managed to retain or obtain a passport despite a court order to surrender it, and how he secured a visa, the official added. Ghaywal, in his late 40s, has over a dozen serious offences registered against him, including for murder, attempt to murder and extortion, he said.

"Earlier this month, members of his gang allegedly fired at a 36-year-old man and assaulted a teenager in Kothrud following in a road rage incident. We have credible inputs that the gangster recently left the country. After verification, we issued a Look Out Circular. We are also probing how he managed to retain or obtain a passport despite a court order to surrender it, and how he secured a visa," the official said.