ETV Bharat / state

Lon Varratu Impact: Six Maoists Lay Down Arms In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Dantewada: At least six Naxalites, including a woman with bounty on her head, surrendered before police at the DRG office in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Monday, pledging to join the mainstream.

The Maoists, inspired by state government-run Lon Varratu (Come Back Home) campaign, reached the DRG office and laid down arms in presence of Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai, Additional SP Smritik Rajnala and other officials.

SP Gaurav Rai has assured the surrendered Naxalites that they would be provided with an assistance of Rs 50,000 under rehabilitation policy along with other facilities offered by Chhattisgarh government like training for skill development, agricultural land etc.