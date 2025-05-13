Lon Varratu Impact: Six Maoists Lay Down Arms In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Dantewada: At least six Naxalites, including a woman with bounty on her head, surrendered before police at the DRG office in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Monday, pledging to join the mainstream.
The Maoists, inspired by state government-run Lon Varratu (Come Back Home) campaign, reached the DRG office and laid down arms in presence of Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai, Additional SP Smritik Rajnala and other officials.
SP Gaurav Rai has assured the surrendered Naxalites that they would be provided with an assistance of Rs 50,000 under rehabilitation policy along with other facilities offered by Chhattisgarh government like training for skill development, agricultural land etc.
Who All Surrendered?
- Nineteen-year-old Kumari Motay Padam carried a reward of Rs one lakh. She belongs to Madia caste and is a resident of Wakeli under Barsur police station of Bijapur district. She was a member of Amdai Local Operation Squad (LOS).
- Urmila Kadti, wife of Mahesh Kadti, is aged 21 years. She belongs to Muria caste and is a resident of Bangapal. She was an active militia member of Bechapal RPC.
- Mohan alias Podiya Oyam (39) belongs to Muria caste and is a resident of Bechapal under Gatapar police station in Bijapur. He was also a Bechapal RPC militia member.
- Sukhram Kadti (25) belongs to Muria caste, happens to be a resident of Bechapal and was Bechapal RPC militia member.
- Deva Ram Kudami, aged about 34 years, was a member of Rewali RPC DKMS. He belongs to Muria caste and is a resident of Rewali in Dantewada district.
- Mana Ram alias Phupe Markam (32) is from Muria tribe, and belongs to Burgum Nandapara area of Dantewada. He was a member of Burgum RPC militia.
As per a senior police official, so far, under the Lon Varratu initiative, as many as 973 Naxalites including 230 carrying rewards have surrendered and joined the mainstream.
