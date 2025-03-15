Lone Calls Out 'Social Reordering' For 'Disempowerment' Of Kashmiri Speaking Population In Reservation System

Srinagar: J&K Peoples Conference chairman and legislator Sajad Lone on Saturday highlighted the stark "regional disparity" in saying the reservation system is rigged against Kashmir-speaking population in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Jammu dominated the reservation in all categories ranging from Scheduled Caste to Economically Weaker Section (EWS), while the reservation system is rigged against Kashmiri-speaking residents and Scheduled Tribe in the Valley.

Giving the reply of the questions he got from the J&K Legislative Assembly, the MLA from Handwara said they are trying to establish a social supremacy of other ethnic groups over Kashmiris through "social reordering".

He shared that 67,112 reservation certificates were issued in the last two years for Scheduled Caste in Jammu but none in Kashmir. He pointed out that 459493 (85.3 per cent) reservation certificates were issued for Scheduled Tribe in Jammu while only 14 per cent comprising 79813 certificates were issued in Kashmir.

According to him, 27,430 Economically Weaker Section certificates were issued in Jammu against 2,273 in Kashmir. This means a mere 8 per cent of certificates were issued in the Valley. Likewise, 1,379 Residents of Backward Area (RBA) for people living in Jammu were issued, while 1,229 certificates were issued in Kashmir.

Two hundred sixty-eight Actual Line of Control certificates, according to Lone, were issued in Jammu against 16 in Kashmir. Besides, all 551 reservation certificates for people living along the International Border fall in Jammu as Kashmir is not entitled to this category.

"The data shows the vast regional disparity. I don’t blame this government alone. But it is a national policy of both Congress and the BJP and their quislings here that Kashmir-speaking population are to be taught a lesson. Kashmiri Pandits are also destroyed as they are also Kashmiri-speaking or inhabitants of Kashmir. This has carried out since 1989," he alleged.

According to him, these moves are aimed at trying to establish "social supremacy of other ethnic groups over Kashmiris". "The social reordering won't work," Lone said. "We don't need supremacy nor will like it. We have lived as brothers for a long time and will live like that," he added.

He also announced to hold a seminar to study at the losses suffered by Kashmir due to reservations. "Many went across (to Pakistan) to study but are not given passport. Post conflict, the governments takes peace building measures but it is opposite here. They are not creating an enabling environment. They are keen to rob us from everywhere,” Lone added.

But he warned that "disempowerment of Kashmiri speaking population is a post-dated cheque for disaster". In the meantime, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced that a cabinet sub-committee on reservation will submit its report in six months. Earlier, Lone had highlighted the lack of a deadline for the panel.