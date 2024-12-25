London Doctor Trains In Prolotherapy At Sagar's Bundelkhand Medical College

Sagar: While Indians often travel abroad for costly medical treatments, foreign patients and doctors are increasingly coming to India for affordable yet effective healthcare. Among them is Dr Sarvesh Jain, Professor and Head of the Anesthesia Department at Numdelkhand Medical College (BMC), who has gained national and international recognition for his expertise in Prolotherapy- a treatment for neck and back pain using injections.

Recently, Dr Christian Allard, a Canadian doctor residing in London, visited BMC for both treatment and training in Prolotherapy. "I learned about Dr Sarvesh Jain through the internet," said Dr Allard. "I discovered his expertise in Prolotherapy and decided to visit Sagar for training and treatment. Healthcare in India is not only affordable but also of excellent quality, especially compared to England, where treatment is very expensive."

Dr Allard, who runs three clinics in North London and specialises in treating muscle pain, underwent Prolotherapy for his neck pain and migraines under Dr Jain's care. "I have visited India five times for my family's medical needs. Each time, I have been impressed by the quality and affordability of care," he added.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Dr Sarvesh Jain highlighted the growing global interest in Prolotherapy. "It is an effective method for treating spinal and joint pain. I have been practising this for over 12 years and have trained 15 doctors from abroad, including 12 from South India and the Northeast, and three international doctors," said Dr Jain.

He added, "The high population in India allows our doctors to gain extensive experience by treating diverse cases. Prolotherapy training here involves practical sessions with patients, which are hard to find elsewhere. recently, Dr Allard joined us to learn these techniques."

Dr Jain also emphasised the advantages of India's healthcare system. "In government hospitals here, treatment often started within 15 minutes, unlike abroad, where long waiting times are common. People criticise Indian doctors and healthcare, but they should experience the systems abroad to appreciate the efficiency and skill available here," he added.