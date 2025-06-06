ETV Bharat / state

Seven Naxalites Surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

The surrendered Naxalites with Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai and other officers ( ETV Bharat )

Dantewada: The ongoing campaign appeal, 'Lon Varratu’ of Chhattisgarh police is consistently yielding results ever since it was launched in 2020.

Naxalites have been surrendering in large numbers in Dantewada. On Friday, seven Maoists including two carrying reward of Rs 50,000 each surrendered in front of SP Gaurav Rai in Dantewada.

Additional SP Smritik Rajnala said Rai gave assistance of Rs 50,000 to the surrendered Naxalites under the rehabilitation policy. Those who have surrendered will also be given other facilities by the Chhattisgarh government like training for skill development and agricultural land.

Rajnala said under the Lon Varratu campaign in Dantewada district, a total of 991 Maoists including 238 carrying rewards have surrendered so far and joined the mainstream of the society.

Surrendered Naxalites

1. Juglu alias Sundum (23) Rs 50,000 reward

2. Dasha alias Burku (26) Rs 50,000 reward