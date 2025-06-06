Seven Naxalites Surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Dantewada: The ongoing campaign appeal, 'Lon Varratu’ of Chhattisgarh police is consistently yielding results ever since it was launched in 2020.
Naxalites have been surrendering in large numbers in Dantewada. On Friday, seven Maoists including two carrying reward of Rs 50,000 each surrendered in front of SP Gaurav Rai in Dantewada.
Additional SP Smritik Rajnala said Rai gave assistance of Rs 50,000 to the surrendered Naxalites under the rehabilitation policy. Those who have surrendered will also be given other facilities by the Chhattisgarh government like training for skill development and agricultural land.
Rajnala said under the Lon Varratu campaign in Dantewada district, a total of 991 Maoists including 238 carrying rewards have surrendered so far and joined the mainstream of the society.
Surrendered Naxalites
1. Juglu alias Sundum (23) Rs 50,000 reward
2. Dasha alias Burku (26) Rs 50,000 reward
3. Bhoja Ram Madvi (48)
4. Lakhma alias Suti alias Lakhan Markam (26)
5. Ratu alias Othe Kowasi (25)
6. Sukhram Podiyam (25)
7. Pandru Ram Podiyam (45)
Earlier on Thursday, top Naxalite leader Sudhakar was killed in a Naxal encounter in Bijapur. Since the launch of Lon Varratu, the police has been putting up posters mentioning the names of rebels and appealing to them to join the mainstream. In the first six months of 2020, only 19 Maoists had surrendered, but over the next six months, the Dantewada district saw as many as 226 rebels, including 61 hardcore leaders carrying rewards on their heads, lay down their arms.