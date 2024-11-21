LokManthan 2024 Debuts In South India With Grandeur

Hyderabad: The prestigious international cultural fest, LokManthan 2024--a colloquium of nationalist thinkers--has commenced in Hyderabad, marking its debut in South India. The event, from November 21 until November 24, is being hosted in Telangana for the first time, celebrating diverse cultural expressions from across the nation.
Former vice-president Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated the registration process of delegates, stalls, and a photo exhibition earlier on Thursday. The formal inauguration is scheduled for November 22, with President Droupadi Murmu presiding over the ceremony. RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will grace the closing ceremony as the chief guest on the last day of the festival.
Speaking after inaugurating an exhibition, Naidu said there is a necessity that everyone should again start following "our traditions, culture and dressing". Asserting that 'Sanatana Dharma' is superior, he said the Hindu Dharma is so sacred that the people feed ants, snakes, worship trees and cattle.
"Please observe where we are going from there. The Englishmen came and invaded us. They not only looted us but took away our diamonds and other valuables. Not only that, they also "robbed" some of our people’s minds. That’s the reason there are changes in us today," he said, advising youngsters to be friendly with nature.
Naidu further emphasised the importance of practising yoga to remain physically fit and mentally alert and pointed out that the ancient practice had no religion.
On LokManthan, he said the underlying idea of this event is to decolonise the minds of Indians and to foster a sense of pride and commitment to Bharatiya intellectual discourse, culture, heritage, music and dance.
"That is the purpose of this programme. It's a noble idea behind the programme," he said. Union minister G Kishan Reddy was also present at the event.
The festival boasts the participation of over 1,500 artists showcasing more than 100 unique art forms. A highlight of the event is the exhibition of 400 rare traditional musical instruments. The festival also features pavilions representing various tribal associations, voluntary organisations, and state governments, offering a glimpse into India's rich heritage.
In light of President Murmu's visit, Hyderabad traffic police have announced traffic restrictions and diversions in certain areas for the next two days. Lokmanthan 2024 promises to be a vibrant celebration of India's cultural unity and artistic brilliance.
