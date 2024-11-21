ETV Bharat / state

LokManthan 2024 Debuts In South India With Grandeur

Hyderabad: The prestigious international cultural fest, LokManthan 2024--a colloquium of nationalist thinkers--has commenced in Hyderabad, marking its debut in South India. The event, from November 21 until November 24, is being hosted in Telangana for the first time, celebrating diverse cultural expressions from across the nation.

Former vice-president Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated the registration process of delegates, stalls, and a photo exhibition earlier on Thursday. The formal inauguration is scheduled for November 22, with President Droupadi Murmu presiding over the ceremony. RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will grace the closing ceremony as the chief guest on the last day of the festival.

Speaking after inaugurating an exhibition, Naidu said there is a necessity that everyone should again start following "our traditions, culture and dressing". Asserting that 'Sanatana Dharma' is superior, he said the Hindu Dharma is so sacred that the people feed ants, snakes, worship trees and cattle.

"Please observe where we are going from there. The Englishmen came and invaded us. They not only looted us but took away our diamonds and other valuables. Not only that, they also "robbed" some of our people’s minds. That’s the reason there are changes in us today," he said, advising youngsters to be friendly with nature.

Naidu further emphasised the importance of practising yoga to remain physically fit and mentally alert and pointed out that the ancient practice had no religion.