ETV Bharat / state

Lokayukta Raids Places Of Eight Government Officers In Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Lokayukta sleuths on Thursday raided places related to eight government officers in various parts of the state who are accused of amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

According to the Lokayukta sources, the raids were carried out in the Bengaluru, Kolar, Tumakuru, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Davangere and Bagalkote districts.

The officers who were raided are T D Nanjundappa, Chief Engineer -Group A in the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms in Bengaluru; H B Kaleshappa, Executive Engineer Grade-1, Quality Control and Quality Assurance, Highway Engineering in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike; G Nagraj, Assistsnt Executive Engineer in in Kolar; Jagannath, Project Implementation Unit in Kalaburagi; G S Nagaraju, Dist Statistical Officer, Food Safety and quality Unit, Health Department, Davangere.