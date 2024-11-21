ETV Bharat / state

Lokayukta Raids On Four Govt Officials In Karnataka

Karnataka Lokayukta raids on the properties of four government officials in the state are underway in Bengaluru, Mandya, and Chikkaballapura.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids on the properties of four government officials in the state, official sources said. The raids are underway in Bengaluru, Mandya, and Chikkaballapura, they said.

Searches are on at many locations linked to four officials, as part of investigations into disproportionate assets cases. The officials are Krishnaveni M C, a Senior Geologist, Mines and Geology Department; Mahesh, Managing Director of Kaveri Neeravari Nigama's Surface Water Data Center; N K Thippeswamy, Director of Town and Country Planning; and Mohan K, Excise Superintendent at the office of the Joint Commissioner of Excise.

Lokayukta officials are verifying documents, assets and valuables, they added.

