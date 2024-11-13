ETV Bharat / state

Lokayukta Raids: Govt Official Throws Wads of Cash Worth Rs 9 Lakh Out Of Window; Later Recovered

Those raided include officials from multiple departments, including rural administrative officers, and senior officers, with searches carried out at residences, offices, and properties belonging to their kins. ( ANI )

Bengaluru: In a major operation unearthing disproportionate economic resources, the Lokayukta officials in the wee hours of Tuesday seized assets worth Rs 22 crore from eight government officials across the state.

The Lokayukta teams conducted raids at 37 locations in connection with these officials. This move came after complaints of disproportionate assets were filed at Lokayukta Police Stations in Belagavi, Haveri, Davanagere, Bidar, Mysuru, Ramanagara, and Dharwad.

Those raided include officials from multiple departments, including rural administrative officers, and senior officers, with searches carried out at residences, offices, and properties belonging to their kins.

Prakash V, a retired Divisional Mechanical Engineer with Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in Ramanagara was caught with assets worthRs 4.26 crore. His seized properties included six houses, and six acre of agricultural land, expensive jewellery, eight land sites, and vehicles.