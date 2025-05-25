ETV Bharat / state

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Arrives In Ranchi On Two-Day Jharkhand Visit

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Mahato and Union Minister of State for Defence Seth welcomed Birla at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport upon his arrival in the morning.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with MoS for Defence Sanjay Seth being given a traditional welcome by members of the tribal community, upon their arrival at Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi, Sunday, May 25, 2025.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with MoS for Defence Sanjay Seth being given a traditional welcome by members of the tribal community, upon their arrival at Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 25, 2025 at 1:22 PM IST

1 Min Read

Ranchi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived in Ranchi on Sunday on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, during which he will participate in the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in Jamshedpur. Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato and Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth welcomed Birla at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport upon his arrival in the morning.

"I salute the land of Birsa Munda. This is the land of valour, tribal culture, values and traditions. Jharkhand is progressing on the path of modern development while preserving the culture of its tribal communities. This land is an inspiration for all of us," Birla told reporters at the airport.

He then left for the Raj Bhavan, after paying homage to Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Birsa Chowk and visiting the Shyam Temple at Harmu Road. Seth said the Lok Sabha Speaker also visited the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park-cum-Freedom Fighter Museum in Ranchi and paid floral tributes to the tribal icon. Birla is now heading to Jamshedpur to take part in SCCI’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

“He will return to Ranchi around 3 pm and participate in the Nagrik Abhinandan Samaroh, organised by various societies at Swarna Bhoomi, Dangratoli, at 5 pm. Nearly 156 organisations, including social and religious groups, will welcome him,” Seth added. Birla is scheduled to return to New Delhi on Monday.

Ranchi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived in Ranchi on Sunday on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, during which he will participate in the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in Jamshedpur. Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato and Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth welcomed Birla at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport upon his arrival in the morning.

"I salute the land of Birsa Munda. This is the land of valour, tribal culture, values and traditions. Jharkhand is progressing on the path of modern development while preserving the culture of its tribal communities. This land is an inspiration for all of us," Birla told reporters at the airport.

He then left for the Raj Bhavan, after paying homage to Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Birsa Chowk and visiting the Shyam Temple at Harmu Road. Seth said the Lok Sabha Speaker also visited the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park-cum-Freedom Fighter Museum in Ranchi and paid floral tributes to the tribal icon. Birla is now heading to Jamshedpur to take part in SCCI’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

“He will return to Ranchi around 3 pm and participate in the Nagrik Abhinandan Samaroh, organised by various societies at Swarna Bhoomi, Dangratoli, at 5 pm. Nearly 156 organisations, including social and religious groups, will welcome him,” Seth added. Birla is scheduled to return to New Delhi on Monday.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LOK SABHA SPEAKER OM BIRLAOM BIRLA IN RANCHISCCIOM BIRLA TWO DAY JHARKHAND VISIT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Daughters' 48-Year Fight Frees 104-Year-Old Father In Murder Case In UP

Delhi's Unique School In Park Where Children Learn For Free, Kudos To Namita Choudhury, The Teacher

Rejected At Home, Respected On The Streets, How Cuttack's Trans Women Are Reclaiming Their Dignity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.