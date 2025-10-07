Lok Sabha Secretariat Seeks "Factual Note" Regarding Attack On Bengal MP Khagen Murmu
The attack took place during their visit to the flood-hit areas in Jalpaiguri's Dooars region in the northern part of West Bengal.
Published : October 7, 2025 at 1:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) requesting them to get a 'factual note' from the West Bengal government regarding the recent alleged attack on Bharatiya Janata Party MP Khagen Murmu.
Murmu was reportedly attacked by some local persons while he was visiting flood-affected areas in Jalpaiguri's Dooars region in West Bengal on October 6 to oversee relief and rescue operations, whereupon the member sustained serious injuries to the head. Along with Murmu, West Bengal MLA Shankar Ghosh also alleged he was attacked while distributing relief materials.
The LS Secretariat has requested the MHA to forward the note within three days after getting it from the state government. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is also in flood-affected Darjeeling, said that further action will be taken after the notice is replied to by the state government.
Rijiju reached the Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri on Tuesday. The Parliamentary Affairs Minister said, "Lok Sabha Speaker has issued a notice (seeking report from State Government). A Lok Sabha MP has been attacked. Once a reply to the notice comes, further action will be taken."
#WATCH | Siliguri, West Bengal: On the attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu and BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh in North Bengal, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says, " the attack on mp and mla reflects the environment that tmc has built here. this is unfortunate. lok sabha speaker has served a… pic.twitter.com/ccTI2QqNDs— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025
Rijiju visited the landslide-prone area of Mirik on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He reached Bagdogra Airport from Delhi, and from Bagdogra, he left for Mirik by road along with the Leader of Opposition in the state, Suvendu Adhikari.
"On the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I have come to inspect the landslide and flood-affected areas of Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts. After examining the situation, meeting the victims and listening to their problems, I will report to the Prime Minister," Kiren Rijiju said while addressing the reporters.
He further said, "We have reacted quickly to the attack on MP Khagen Murmu. Since our MPs and MLAs were attacked, the Lok Sabha Speaker has sought a report from the state government immediately. If there is a delay in getting the report, then action will definitely be taken according to the rules.”
“It is not just a matter of MPs and MLAs; every citizen should be protected. India has a system. There are laws, there are rules. It is not acceptable to take the law into one's own hands by being a bigot and a gangster. We want the state government to submit the Ground Zero report on time so that an investigation can be carried out quickly,” he added.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose condemned the attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh and assured that the culprits would be arrested within 24 hours.
Governor Bose visited the nursing home in Matigara on Tuesday to meet the MP and the MLA. There, the Governor questioned the role of the state police and law and order in the state.
"Such attacks on elected representatives in the state raise questions about democracy. Such incidents are really negative in a developed state like West Bengal. Such attacks on MPs and MLAs elected by the people are really surprising and unfortunate. Such incidents are like strangling democracy," Bose said.
Further, the Governor said, "The role of the police here is particularly noteworthy. The police should work according to the Constitution of India. The police will have to take action in this incident according to the rules. If the culprits are not identified and legal action is not taken within 24 hours, then whatever is required according to the Constitution of India will be done."
Meanwhile, the BJP had filed a police complaint against eight people in this incident on Monday. Additionally, the saffron party has accused the Trinamool Congress of inciting the local people against the MP and MLA.
The incident has sparked a row between the BJP and the TMC in West Bengal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the state government over the incident. Meanwhile, CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that he was politicising the floods and landslides in North Bengal, calling it "unfortunate and deeply concerning."
Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation over the incident, stating that she is nothing less than a "dictator in denial".
At least 18 people were reported to be killed in Darjeeling as in incessant rain that wreaked havoc in West Bengal's north on Saturday night and early Sunday, the district authorities confirmed on Monday.
Read More