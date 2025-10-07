ETV Bharat / state

Lok Sabha Secretariat Seeks "Factual Note" Regarding Attack On Bengal MP Khagen Murmu

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) requesting them to get a 'factual note' from the West Bengal government regarding the recent alleged attack on Bharatiya Janata Party MP Khagen Murmu.

Murmu was reportedly attacked by some local persons while he was visiting flood-affected areas in Jalpaiguri's Dooars region in West Bengal on October 6 to oversee relief and rescue operations, whereupon the member sustained serious injuries to the head. Along with Murmu, West Bengal MLA Shankar Ghosh also alleged he was attacked while distributing relief materials.

The LS Secretariat has requested the MHA to forward the note within three days after getting it from the state government. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is also in flood-affected Darjeeling, said that further action will be taken after the notice is replied to by the state government.

Rijiju reached the Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri on Tuesday. The Parliamentary Affairs Minister said, "Lok Sabha Speaker has issued a notice (seeking report from State Government). A Lok Sabha MP has been attacked. Once a reply to the notice comes, further action will be taken."

Rijiju visited the landslide-prone area of ​​Mirik on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He reached Bagdogra Airport from Delhi, and from Bagdogra, he left for Mirik by road along with the Leader of Opposition in the state, Suvendu Adhikari.

"On the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I have come to inspect the landslide and flood-affected areas of Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts. After examining the situation, meeting the victims and listening to their problems, I will report to the Prime Minister," Kiren Rijiju said while addressing the reporters.

He further said, "We have reacted quickly to the attack on MP Khagen Murmu. Since our MPs and MLAs were attacked, the Lok Sabha Speaker has sought a report from the state government immediately. If there is a delay in getting the report, then action will definitely be taken according to the rules.”

“It is not just a matter of MPs and MLAs; every citizen should be protected. India has a system. There are laws, there are rules. It is not acceptable to take the law into one's own hands by being a bigot and a gangster. We want the state government to submit the Ground Zero report on time so that an investigation can be carried out quickly,” he added.