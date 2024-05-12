Lok Sabha Election 2024: A Day Before Phase 4, Modi to Hold Four Rallies in West Bengal Today

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Kolkata on Saturday night to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, will hold four rallies in the state on Sunday to lap up support for party candidates.

In Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha election, the eastern state will witness the contest for Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman – Purba, Bardhaman – Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Birbhum. The BJP banks on Modi to bolster its chances in more than half of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Earlier, PM Modi arrived here from Jharkhand, and after landing at the airport, he went by road to the Raj Bhavan amid tight security. On Sunday, he will address election rallies in Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district, Panchla in Howrah, and Chinsurah and Pursura in Hooghly district.

The PM was welcomed at the Raj Bhavan by Governor CV Ananda Bose. This is Modi's second visit to the city this month. During his previous visit, he addressed rallies in Krishnanagar, Purba Bardhaman and Bolpur Lok Sabha constituencies.

In North 24 Pargans Barrackpore, PM Modi will hold a public meeting at 11:30 am in support of BJP candidate Arjun Singh, who has recently switched to the saffron party from Trinamool Congress.

After that, the Prime Minister will address people in Hooghly in support of BJP candidate Locket Chatterjee at 1 pm. In Arambagh, PM Modi will campaign for BJP candidate Arup Kumar at 2:30 pm. The Prime Minister will hold a meeting in Howrah at 4 pm also. Voting will take place for eight Lok Sabha seats of West Bengal in the fourth phase of voting to be held on May 13.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) would not win even 15 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. "TMC isn't even winning 15 seats in the country. Now tell me, can TMC form the government with just 15 seats?" PM Modi said while speaking at a rally at West Bengal's Krishnanagar on May 3.

The Prime Minister said that it is also difficult for the Congress party to win more than 50 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. "...No matter how hard it tries, it is very difficult for the Congress to go past half-century, 50 seats. Can they form the government if they do not even win 50 seats?" PM Modi said.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC won 34 seats in the state, while the BJP had to settle for 2 seats. The CPI (M) won 2 seats, while the Congress bagged 4. However, the BJP came up with a much-improved showing in the 2019 polls, winning 18 seats against the TMC's 22. The Congress's tally dropped to just 2 seats, while the Left scored a blank.