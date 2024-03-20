Lok Sabha Polls: Situations Tense in Kotia as Odisha, AP elections on May 13

Koraput (Odisha): The Koraput district administration has a difficult task ahead of it as it gets ready for elections in Kotia panchayat, where some 6,000 registered citizens will cast their votes across 21 villages that are part of both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh (AP).

To make situation's worse, elections are scheduled for May 13 in both Odisha and AP. Former President of the Koraput Bar Association and prominent lawyer Ajit Patra expressed his fear about the elections being held on the same day.

He claimed that the situation this year might turn more sensitive compared to the electoral heat of the last few years.

The AP government has tried to create tension in the area by luring Kotia residents with multiple facilities in the sectors of education, health and social welfare schemes, he alleged.

In the runup to the upcoming election commencing April 19, the AP government might try to disrupt it by pushing the issue of ownership over Kotia to the Supreme Court.

Former MLA and senior Congress leader Nimai Sarkar said that Odisha government needs to be more vigilant to ensure that residents of Kotia are not forced by the AP government to cast their votes in the booths of the neighbouring state to prove their muscle power.

However, it is to be noted that Odisha government has given special attention to ensure voter security, district Collector V Kirti Vasan said. Superintendent of Police (SP), Abhinav Sonkar said that discussions with senior officials of Chhattisgarh and AP are underway to conduct smooth elections in the border areas.

The Kotia constituency has 5,197 voters, on the borders of Odisha and AP. In five constituencies in the Koraput district, the District Collector and the SP held initial discussions with journalists and members of political parties about the elections.

In the Jeypore constituency, polling will be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm and in the remaining four constituencies from 7 am to 4 pm. Voting will be held across 1,158 booths in the Koraput district.

Out of the 9,69,091 voters in the district, 50,0405 are females. Special arrangement has been made for those above 85 and disabled to cast their votes.

Vehicles will be checked along with road closures and strict action will be taken against those who violate the code of conduct during the election, SP Abhinav Sonkar confirmed.

Kotia sarpanch Leu Gamel said, "The Odisha government has constructed roads, school building and generated self employment schemes. The people of our region will never forget the contribution of the government.”

As he presided over a meeting of district administration authorities, collector J Sonal stated that preparations will be made to ensure a peaceful and equitable conduct of the next general elections in Boudh.

Ten makeshift helipads are being prepared to handle any emergency, while 68 Maoist-prone booths have been identified, Sonal added.