LS Polls: JJP Forms Coordination Committee for Discussion with NDA Leadership

Chandigarh: The Jannayak Janta Party on Sunday said that it has formed a coordination committee for discussions with the NDA leadership in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Both the BJP and JJP, allies in Haryana, have in recent months said they are preparing to contest all the 10 Lok Sabha seats and have remained non-committal whether they will fight these polls jointly.

When asked what has been decided about the Lok Sabha polls, Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala said that a committee has been formed by party chief Dr Ajay Singh Chautala for discussions with the NDA leadership. "After discussions within a week, the committee will give its report to the PAC (JJP's Political Affairs Committee). After this, the PAC will take a decision," he said.

Asked for how many Lok Sabha seats there could be an arrangement between the two allies, Dushyant said a "decision will be taken once discussions are held". He was speaking to reporters in Karnal on the sidelines of his party's national executive meeting. Earlier, at a meeting of the Haryana BJP's state election committee which was held in Delhi on Thursday in connection with the Lok Sabha polls, many leaders asserted that the party's performance of the 2019 polls will be repeated and "lotus will bloom on all ten seats".

The BJP had won 10 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 before it entered into a post-poll tie-up with the JJP after the 2019 Vidhan Sabha election after the saffron party fell of achieving majority on its own in Haryana. When asked that BJP leader Prem Lata, the wife of former Union Minister Birender Singh, gives statements in the media that the saffron party should snap tie-up with the JJP, Dushyant Chautala quipped, "For the last four-and-a- half years they have been giving such statements. They had even talked of leaving their party (if the BJP does not snap ties with the JJP)...it seems they are in a state of confusion."

On the Congress' tie-up with the AAP under which the grand old party will be contesting nine seats while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led party will fight the Kurukshetra seat, he said, "The way the Congress has given a seat to the AAP, it appears that it also needs crutches now." Meanwhile, according to a JJP statement, the party also formed committees at the national executive meet to decide on the names of the candidates in view of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The JJP president on Sunday said that his party has become the voice of the farmers, underprivileged and other weaker sections in the last four and a half years. Ajay Chautala said that guided by Chaudhary Devi Lal's ideology, the party is stronger today and continues to work for the public welfare. Dushyant Chautala, while speaking during the meeting, said that one of the main promises in the JJP's poll manifesto was that of construction of Sant Ravidas temple at Kurukshetra and the state budget has allocated funds for the same.

Expressing gratitude to the Central government for awarding Bharat Ratna this year to green revolution pioneer M S Swaminathan and former prime minister Charan Singh, the JJP said it will also request the Centre in writing to award the highest civilian award to former deputy prime minister Devi Lal and BSP founder Kanshi Ram.