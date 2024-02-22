Lok Sabha Polls: AAP to Launch 'Assam Mein Bhi Kejriwal' Campaign from Mar 1

Tezpur (Assam): Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, the Aam Aadmi Party will launch a campaign 'Assam Mein Bhi Kejriwal' from March 1 to strengthen the party's position in the northeast state.

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will campaign for the party in Assam where it has already declared candidates for three Lok Sabha seats. Kejriwal will campaign in Assam once the election dates are declared by the Election Commission, the party said on Thursday.

The AAP on Thursday opened its election office in Tezpur for the Sonitpur Lok Sabha seat. The office was inaugurated by AAP central leader and northeast observer Rajesh Sharma. Stating that the party will launch a special campaign 'Assam mein bhi Kejriwal' from March 1, Sharma said the programme will run among the common people in the villages. He also said that Kejriwal will come to Tezpur to participate in the programme.

The party also released its election manifesto at the event. The press conference was attended by Sonitpur Lok Sabha candidate Rishiraj Kaundinya and AAP's Sonitpur district officials. Sharma announced that INDIA bloc members, especially the Congress or other parties will not field any candidate for the Sonitpur Lok Sabha seat.

Similarly, the Congress will not field candidates for the other two Lok Sabha constituencies of Assam - Dibrugarh and Guwahati. He added that AAP's election offices were opened on Thursday in a total of 176 panchayat areas of Sonitpur district.