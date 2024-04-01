Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): During the Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the focus will be on the Baramulla constituency, located in the picturesque region of Jammu and Kashmir. Here's a comprehensive guide to everything you need to know about this crucial electoral battleground.

Key Dates:

Issue of Notification: April 26, 2024

Last Date for filing Nominations: May 3, 2024

Scrutiny of Nominations: May 4, 2024

Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: May 6, 2024

Date of Poll: May 20, 2024

Counting of Votes: June 04, 2024

Demographics and Electorate:

Total Electors: 1,730,660

Male Electors: 872,453

Female Electors: 858,173

Transgender Electors: 34

Persons with 40% Disability: 14,879

Male Senior Citizens (85+): 7,092

Female Senior Citizens (85+): 7,031

Polling Stations:

Total polling Stations: 2,103

Urban Polling Stations: 244

Rural Polling Stations: 1,859

Assembly constituencies:

Karnah, Trehgam, Kupwara, Lolab, Handwara, Langate (All in Kupwara district)

Sopore, Rafiabad, Uri, Baramulla, Gulmarg, Wagoora-Kreeri, Pattan (All in Baramulla district)

Sonawari, Bandipore, Gurez (ST) (All in Bandipora district)

Budgam and Beerwah (Both in Budgam district)

Overview: The Baramulla constituency, known for its stunning natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, holds immense significance in the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. With a diverse electorate comprising urban and rural population, along with significant representation from marginalised communities such as senior citizens and persons with disabilities, the constituency presents a unique set of challenges and opportunities for political parties vying for power.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: All you need to know about the Baramulla Constituency

Historical context: Baramulla has a history steeped in political activism and regional dynamics. It has witnessed significant political upheavals over the years, reflecting the complex socio-economic and geopolitical realities of the region. From issues related to security and insurgency to demands for development and empowerment, the constituency encapsulates the multifaceted nature of the state's political discourse.

Key issues:

Security and Peace: Given its proximity to sensitive border areas and past incidents of unrest, ensuring security and fostering peace remains a top priority for both voters and candidates.

Development and Infrastructure: Residents, especially in rural areas, seek better infrastructure, including roads, healthcare facilities and educational institutions, to improve their quality of life.

Youth empowerment: Unemployment and lack of opportunities continue to plague the region, leading to a growing demand for initiatives aimed at youth empowerment and skill development.

Identity and autonomy: The question of regional identity and autonomy resonates strongly among the electorate, with varying perspectives on issues such as Article 370 and statehood.

Political dynamics: The constituency has traditionally been a bastion of various regional parties, with occasional forays by national parties. However, alliances and realignments in recent years have reshaped the political landscape, making it a keenly contested battleground for both regional and national players. Factors such as local leadership, campaign strategies, and alliances with smaller parties are expected to play a crucial role in determining the outcome.