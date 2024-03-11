Lok Sabha Elections: AAP to Sound Poll Bugle in Punjab Today; Kejriwal to Visit Mohali

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann will address a party convention in Mohali on Monday March 11 to sound poll bugle for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, sources said.

It is learnt that Kejriwal reached Chandigarh from Kurukshetra on Sunday evening and will reach Mohali on Monday. The AAP supremo is scheduled to address a party convention in Mohali where he will highlight the developmental works undertaken by the party in the last two years in Punjab under the leadership of CM Bhagwant Mann.

The Aam Aadmi Party will contest the Lok Sabha elections in all 13 seats of Punjab. Sources said that the AAP is likely to highlight major achievements in Punjab ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. These include zero power bill, door-to-door employment campaign, Aam Aadmi Clinic, 'Har Khet' canal water and anti-corruption campaign. Besides, the AAP will also highlight the issue of funds withheld by the central government to Punjab.

Sources said that the Aam Aadmi Party may announce the first list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections from Punjab this week. The party is surveying the names of possible candidates for all 13 seats in the state.

Kejriwal, during his visit to Kurukshetra on Sunday March 10, targeted the Manohar Lal Khattar led BJP government in Haryana over various issues.

“When farmers were demanding compensation for damaged crops, the Manohar Lal Khattar government did not give compensation to any farmer. Where were these 10 MPs then? When the unemployed youth of the state were asking for jobs and the police were chasing and beating those youth, Where were these 10 MPs then? They were clapping, making fun of your unemployment,” Kejriwal said while addressing a party workers' meeting.