Lok Sabha Election: TMC Files Another Complaint Against Bengal Guv Citing Interference in Polls

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 18, 2024, 4:30 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024: TMC Files Another Complaint Against Bengal Governor Citing Interference

A day after The Election Commission of India stopped Governor CV Ananda Bose's planned tour of Cooch Behar, citing a potential breach of the Model Code of Conduct, TMC informed the ECI that his planned travel to Alipurduar constitutes "illegal interference" with the Lok Sabha elections commencing Friday, April 19. Polling is scheduled in Cooch Behar on April 19 and the 48-hour silence period when campaigning is barred began on Wednesday, April 17, evening.

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has filed a complaint against West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose today alleging that the constitutional head of the state was trying to violate rules in place for maintaining the silent period prior to Lok Sabha election.

The Bengal Governor had yesterday expressed his willingness to visit Cooch Behar tomorrow, April 19, when the seat goes to the polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha Election. The Election Commission of India (ECI) had yesterday, April 17, advised the Governor against visiting Cooch Behar, citing rules and regulations.

"Previously the Governor was scheduled to visit Cooch Behar on April 18 and 19. However, after the intervention of the ECI such visit was cancelled. Now the governor again wishes to visit Alipurduar on April 18 and 19, which is also a parliamentary constituency scheduled to go for polling on April 19," the ruling party of the state said in its complaint to the ECI.

The Governor ought not to visit Alipurduar today and tomorrow as the same may adversely affect the level playing field of the ongoing election, the complaint specified. "It would be a travesty upon the sanctity of the electioneering process to the commission by TMC," the complaint further stated.

Raj Bhavan sources said that the Governor had taken cognisanse of the ECI's request and had changed his schedule from Cooch Behar to Alipurduar. He is the constitutional head of the state and there are no bars against his visit to anywhere in the state, said a Raj bhavan official.

