Lok Sabha Election: Retired Madhya Pradesh IPS Officer Contesting against PM Modi in Varanasi Seat

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 10, 2024, 6:15 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election: Retired Madhya Pradesh IPS Officer Contesting against PM Modi in Varanasi Seat

Retired Madhya Pradesh IPS officer Maithilisharan Gupta, who resigned as Special DG will contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Varanasi seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A retired Madhya Pradesh IPS officer has said that she will run against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. IPS Maithilisharan Gupta, who resigned as Special DG, is still frequently in the news due to his strong opinions. He made headlines again on Tuesday when he declared he will run against Prime Minister Modi in the polls.

Gupta, an IPS graduate from 1984 and a Madhya Pradesh cadre, retired in 2021. He gained notoriety two years ago for his anti-Muslim remarks. He gained notoriety in January 2022 for his contentious post against Muslim society. He had accused Muslims of destroying the nation in a post he had made on the Madhya Pradesh IPS Association's official WhatsApp group, IPS MP.

Gupta said, "Just as Bhagat Singh had thrown a bomb in the assembly to draw attention towards himself, I too am contesting elections from three places to focus the government's attention towards the campaign of crime free India. I am fighting."

It is noteworthy that in January 2022, Gupta came into limelight after making objectionable remarks on Muslims. On the WhatsApp group of IPS Association of Madhya Pradesh, Gupta had held Muslims responsible for the destruction of the country.

However, regarding this message, the then DGP Vivek Johri had thrown Gupta out of the group. It is to be noted that Congress has fielded Ajay Rai from Varanasi and No BSP candidate has been declared from here yet. At the same time, eunuch Mahamandaleshwar Himangi Sakhi is also contesting elections against Prime Minister Modi.

Speaking about reason beghind contesting from Varanasi, Gupta said, "PM Modi never paid attention to my proposals. I was unheard for the longest time. However, now, Modi ji will regret his decision. I have made up my mind to contest elections from three Lok Sabha seats simultaneously- Bhopal, Varanasi and Jhansi."

Read More:

  1. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress's Ajay Rai Give A Tough Fight To PM Modi In Varanasi
  2. If Priyanka Gandhi Contests From Varanasi In 2024 Lok Sabha Election, She Will Win: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.