Lok Sabha Election: Retired Madhya Pradesh IPS Officer Contesting against PM Modi in Varanasi Seat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A retired Madhya Pradesh IPS officer has said that she will run against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. IPS Maithilisharan Gupta, who resigned as Special DG, is still frequently in the news due to his strong opinions. He made headlines again on Tuesday when he declared he will run against Prime Minister Modi in the polls.



Gupta, an IPS graduate from 1984 and a Madhya Pradesh cadre, retired in 2021. He gained notoriety two years ago for his anti-Muslim remarks. He gained notoriety in January 2022 for his contentious post against Muslim society. He had accused Muslims of destroying the nation in a post he had made on the Madhya Pradesh IPS Association's official WhatsApp group, IPS MP.

Gupta said, "Just as Bhagat Singh had thrown a bomb in the assembly to draw attention towards himself, I too am contesting elections from three places to focus the government's attention towards the campaign of crime free India. I am fighting."

However, regarding this message, the then DGP Vivek Johri had thrown Gupta out of the group. It is to be noted that Congress has fielded Ajay Rai from Varanasi and No BSP candidate has been declared from here yet. At the same time, eunuch Mahamandaleshwar Himangi Sakhi is also contesting elections against Prime Minister Modi.

Speaking about reason beghind contesting from Varanasi, Gupta said, "PM Modi never paid attention to my proposals. I was unheard for the longest time. However, now, Modi ji will regret his decision. I have made up my mind to contest elections from three Lok Sabha seats simultaneously- Bhopal, Varanasi and Jhansi."