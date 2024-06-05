Shambhavi Choudhary From Samastipur LS Seat, 25, is India's Youngest MP

Patna: Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has won all five seats in the Lok Sabha elections of which, the most significant has been the victory of Shambhavi Choudhary from Samastipur constituency.

Shambhavi, who is 25 years old, has become the youngest Member of Parliament in India by defeating Congress candidate Sunny Hazari by a margin of 1,87,537 votes.

Shambhavi had even been praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had campaigned for her and addressed her as his daughter. Addressing a rally, PM Modi had said, "The youngest daughter of India is contesting the elections. Please bless us, our daughter must win."

Ever since Shambhavi's candidature was announced, she was in the discussions and there was a lot of enthusiasm among the NDA workers and the common people about her. She gradually became extremely popular among the youth and women.

By winning Samastipur, a reserved seat, Shambhavi, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste (Pasi community), has now become the youngest Dalit MP.

Earlier, former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav had made a record of becoming the youngest MP from Bihar when he won from Saran constituency in 1977. He was then 29 years old. Later the record was broken by Chandrani Murmu of Odisha, who became an MP in 2019 at the age of 25 years 11 months and 9 days.

"This victory belongs to the people of Samastipur. I will try my best to live up to the expectations of the people. It is not just an electoral victory. I believe that people have given me a place in their hearts. I would like to express my gratitude to the people of Samastipur, NDA leaders and workers" Shambhavi said.

Shambhavi is the daughter of minister and JDU leader Ashok Chaudhary. Her grandfather Mahavir Chaudhary was also a veteran leader of the state. Shambhavi is married to Sayan Kunal, son of former IPS and Patna-based Mahavir Mandir Trust secretary Kishore Kunal. Shambhavi's husband belongs to Bhumihar community and she has got votes of both Dalit and upper caste people.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Sunny Hazari, who has been defeated from Samastipur seat, is son of minister Maheshwar Hazari.

