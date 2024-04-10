Drones, Commandos and Surveillance: Maoist-Hit Gadchiroli Preps for Lok Sabha Election

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra): Considering the fact that elections in the Maoist hinterland of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli can be a challenge, the administration is taking no chances as security has been tightened with the deployment of forces in the Naxal-hit areas to conduct safe and peaceful elections.

Preparations are on in full swing to ensure smooth election in Gadchiroli, which will go to polls in the first phase on April 19. Inspector Kalpesh Kharode, in-charge of C60 commandos gave an insight to the security arrangements. "Our preparations are underway for three months. Searching operations in the jungle are underway. The C60 commando unit is also being deployed. Drones are also being used. Our switch drone can travel upto 15 kms. If Maoists are in the forest, we can spot us with the help of drones," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.



"Traveling of polling party can be very difficult in the area. If helicopters can transport the EVMs directly from the polling booth to the strong room, then the chances of a major ambush can be reduced. Apart from training, we are focusing on searching So that Naxals cannot gather in the area," he added.



Earlier, two women Naxalites and one Jan Militia member carrying Rs 5.50 lakh reward was arrested in Gadchiroli, police said on Sunday. "Gadchiroli Police has arrested two active female Maoists involved in several violent incidents against security forces, as well as one Jan Militia member who was involved in the murder of a Police Patil in Titola Village in November 2023. They all were apprehended on April 7, 2024," police said.

Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh.

Known for its political diversity and significant electoral influence, Maharashtra plays a crucial role in shaping national politics. In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 18 seats.