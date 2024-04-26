Lok Sabha Election 2024: Jammu Records 69.01% Voter Turnout, Marking 11.19% Decline from 2019

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): The electoral landscape of Jammu witnessed a significant turnout as the polling for the second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 concluded today. The overall voter turnout in the Jammu parliamentary constituency stood at 69.01%, marking a noticeable decline of 11.19% from the 2019 elections, which recorded an 80.2% turnout.

The voting, which commenced at 7 am, saw enthusiastic participation from the electorate across 18 constituencies. A total of 22 candidates, including twelve independents, vied for representation in the Lok Sabha. The electorate, comprising 1,781,545 voters, actively engaged in the democratic process, reflecting the vibrant spirit of democracy.

The constituency-wise voter turnout statistics revealed fluctuations throughout the day. In the final update at 7 pm, Vijaypur recorded the highest turnout at 75.67%, while Bahu witnessed the lowest turnout at 62.34%. Notably, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Akhnoor (SC), and Marh (SC) saw robust participation with turnouts of 74.65%, 74.03%, and 73.00%, respectively.

Throughout the day, the turnout witnessed fluctuations, with the 9 am update showing the lowest overall turnout at 10.39%. However, as the day progressed, more voters came out to exercise their franchise, leading to a higher turnout by the conclusion of polling hours.

Against the backdrop of the electoral fervor, the contest in Jammu between incumbent MP Jugal Kishore Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress candidate Raman Bhalla garnered significant attention. The absence of candidates from major parties like the National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sparked discussions, with allegations of strategic maneuvering to consolidate support.

Prominent leaders from various parties, including Panthers Party chief Harsh Dev Singh and National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah, threw their weight behind the Congress contender, intensifying the electoral landscape.

While the turnout saw a decline compared to 2019, the electoral process in Jammu witnessed voters active participation. With polling concluded, attention now turns to polling for the Anantnag - Rajouri seat, slated to take place on May 7, 2024. The voting on the Anantnag - Rajouri seat will decide the fate of 21 candidates, including Peoples Democratic Party's Mehbooba Mufti, who is facing a major challenge from National Conference leader and former minister Mian Altaf.