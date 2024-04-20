Lok Sabha Election 2024: Over 68% Voting in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur; 1.88% Dip From 2019

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir): The first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 in the Udhampur constituency concluded with 68.27% turnout, a 1.88% decline compared to the parliament elections 2019. The 2019 Lok Sabha polls witnessed a polling percentage of 70.15% in the constituency.

According to data shared by Election Commission of India the voter turnout witnessed a significant increase throughout the day, starting from a modest 10.43% in the early hours and peaking at an impressive 68.27% by the time polls closed at 7 pm on Friday.

The electoral battle in Udhampur saw the participation of 12 candidates, including Union Minister Jitendra Singh, seeking re-election for the third time. Other prominent contenders included Congress leader Choudhary Lal Singh and DPAP's G M Saroori, alongside six independents.

This election holds significant importance as Jammu and Kashmir experiences its first major electoral battle post the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories in 2019.

Spanning an expansive area of 16,707 square kilometers, the Udhampur constituency comprises 18 assembly segments across five districts: Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Udhampur, and Kathua.

The surge in voter turnout during the day reflects enthusiasm among the electorate, despite security concerns and logistical challenges in some remote areas.

In the initial phase of the polling, the voter turnout stood at a modest 10.43% in the morning. However, as the day progressed, the numbers surged significantly, reaching 22.60% by 11 am, 43.11% by 1 pm, and ultimately peaking at 68.27% by 7 pm, when the polling concluded.

The data shared by ECI indicates a consistent increase in voter participation across various assembly segments, with some areas witnessing a turnout exceeding 70%, such as Jasrota and Kathua (SC).