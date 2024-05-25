Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Begins for 8 Seats in Bihar

Patna: Voting began for the eight Lok Sabha seats in Bihar amid tight security arrangements this morning.

Of the 40 constituencies, polling in 24 seats has already been conducted in the previous phases and the remaining eight seats will go to polls in the last phase on June 1.

A total of 1.5 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise today from Valmiki Nagar, West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan and Maharajganj. Of which, Gopalganj has the highest number of 20.24 voters and the lowest of 17.56 lakh voters are in West Champaran. A total of 86 candidates are in the fray.

This election, the main fight is between BJP, JD(U), LJP (Ram Vilas), RLM, HAM and the alliance of RJD, Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VIP. In this phase, JD(U) has fielded candidates in four seats including Sheohar that was won by BJP last time.

Key candidates: