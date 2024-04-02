Lok Sabha Election 2024: Vinod Khanna's wife, Kavita Keen On Contesting Polls, Wants to Serve People

Pathankot (Punjab): Kavita Khanna, wife of former MP from Punjab's Gurdaspur and late actor Vinod Khanna, has expressed her willingness to contest the Lok Sabha elections in order to serve people. She, however, has not clarified which party she would contest from.

Kavita said she is eager to contest the polls from Gurdaspur seat, which was once represented by her late husband. "He used to think about Gurdaspur during his last days and would always be worried about the people here. We have everything by God's grace and I want to serve people just like Vinod ji," she said.

She said that people showered their love on them when they had first came to Gurdaspur and now, she has been living here for the last 26 years. Even after her husband's death, she has continued working for people and gained a huge popularity among the voters here.

Her statement on contesting the elections has come close on the heels of BJP fielding Dinesh Singh Babbu from Gurdaspur. Kavita will be a strong contender if she contests from Gurdaspur, political analysts said.

Kavita said she started serving people of Gurdaspur with her husband and continued it even after his death. "People of Gurdaspur gave me a lot of love. This constituency is now my family. I have also set up the Kavita and Vinod Khanna Foundation here. The platform that politics provides can be best used for social service. So, I have decided to continue serving people the way Vinod ji served," she said.