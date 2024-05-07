ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal: Villagers Threaten To Boycott Polls Over Bad Roads In Malda

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 7, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

Representative Photograph(ETV Bharat Picture)

Last month, villagers of West Midnapore district had threatened to boycott polls demanded better roads and bridge. Also, a village in Kalimpong district had warned of boycotting elections over poor road condition.

Malda (West Bengal): Residents of a village in West Bengal's Malda district have announced of boycotting the third phase of Lok Sabha elections today due to poor road conditions.

The villagers of Mangalpur gram panchayat of Habibpur block staged a protest carrying posters outside booth number 122 of Radhakantapur Primary School. They alleged that till now they were using 'kaccha roads' in the village that turn into swamp during the monsoons. There are 1350 voters in this village.

The villagers complained that even after repeated requests nothing has been done for improving the situation. So they have been left with no other option other than to boycott polls, a villager said.

A large contingent of police personnel reached the spot to control the situation as villagers continued protesting.

Last month, posters of 'no road, no bridge, no vote' were seen in Chandrakona in West Midnapore. Villagers of Ghoshkira area of Bhagwantpur 1 village panchayat of Chandrakona-2 block of the district had demanded better roads and bridge in the area.

In Kalimpong district, villagers of a small hilltop called Gedong, 35 km from Kalimpong town, rose in unison demanding better facilities. Around 450 voters of the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency had threatened not to cast their votes due to poor road conditions.

