'King' Vs 'Queen' in Mandi LS Seat: Vikramaditya Owns Assets Worth Rs 100 Cr, Kangana Has Rs 91 Cr

Shimla: Mandi Lok Sabha seat is one of the most talked-about constituencies in the country where Bollywood actor Kangana Ranawat is making her poll debut on BJP ticket against royal heavyweight Vikramaditya Singh of Congress.

Kangana has filed her nomination today while Vikramaditya submitted his nomination papers on May 9. As per their affidavits, Kangana has assets worth Rs 91.50 crore while Vikramaditya possesses Rs 100 crore.

Compared to last year, Vikramaditya's movable assets have dipped from Rs 6.97 crore in 2022 to Rs 6.21 crore while immovable property has increased from Rs 90.33 to Rs 90.48 crore. If Vikramaditya's family property is added to his wealth, his assets will cross Rs 100 crore.

Vikramaditya owns a Fortuner worth Rs 17 lakh, an Endeavor worth Rs 13.30 lakh and an Ignis. Apart from 1785 grams of gold and 13.70 grams of diamond, he owns jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh. He possesses plots in Rampur and residential buildings in Sarahan, Rampur and Shimla. He has also invested over Rs 1.65 crore in the stock market.

Vikramaditya's income from farming and horticulture has been rising in the last few years. Considering his income tax return data of five years, in 2018-19, Vikramaditya declared an income of more than Rs 6.38 lakh from agriculture, in 2021-22, it increased to more than Rs 16.88 lakh, which rose to Rs 19.55 lakh in 2019-20 and Rs 19.95 lakh in 20120-21.

Coming to Bollywood queen Kangana, she has movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 91.50 crore. According to her Election Commission affidavit, Kangana has Rs 2 lakh in cash on hand and Rs 1.37 in bank balance apart from 6.7 kg of gold jewellery worth Rs 5 crore. She also owns 60 kg silver worth Rs 50 lakh in the form of jewellery and utensils apart from diamond jewellery worth Rs 3 crore.

She has many Life Insurance policies in her name and has a stake in the film 'Manikarnika'. She has properties in Mumbai, Manali and Punjab. She owns a house in Pali Hill area of Mumbai worth over Rs 21 crore whose present market value is more than Rs 23 crore. Her house in Manali is worth Rs 2.5 crore and its market price is more than Rs 4.97 crore. She owns a property worth Rs 2.43 crore in Punjab's Zirakpur.

Kangana also has a loan of Rs 17.38 crore.