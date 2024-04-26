Uttar Pradesh Fake CBI Officer Comes in Beacon-Fitted Car to Inspect Polling Station in Hapur, Held

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Uttar Pradesh Fake CBI Officer Comes in Beacon-Fitted Car to Inspect Polling Station in Hapur, Held

The fake CBI officer was detained when he tried to enter a polling booth in a school in Hapur during the second phase of Lok Sabha elections today. Police suspect that the accused is suffering from some mental problem.

Hapur: A man posing as CBI officer was arrested when he attempted to enter a polling booth in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur and was found roaming in the area in a car fitted with beacon light on Friday, a police official said.

The security personnel present on the spot became suspicious of his movements and interrogated him. A fake CBI identity card and other documents were recovered from him while his car was seized. He was taken into custody for interrogation and later arrested, police said.

According to police, security personnel who were on duty at a booth of LN School on Garh Road were taken aback when they saw a beacon-fitted car stop at the door and a uniform-clad man alighted from the vehicle. The man then proceeded towards the booth.

When the security personnel at the door stopped him, the latter claimed himself to be a CBI officer who had come for inspection. His body language, dress and mannerism raised suspicion among the security personnel posted at the spot. They immediately informed the police station in-charge.

After sometime, the police station in-charge came to the spot and spoke to the accused. During interrogation, he identified himself as Ankit, resident of Gyanlok Kotwali in Hapur. Police took him into custody and seized several fake identity cards and his beacon-fitted car.

Hapur City CO Varun Mishra said that the accused has been arrested. "He told that he is a CBI inspector who came here for inspection. It seems that the accused is not in a stable mental condition. Some fake identity cards and the car have been seized and investigations are underway," he added.

Read more

  1. Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: Voter Turnout At 5PM At 63.90%
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: Two Unidentified Militants Killed In Sopore Encounter
  3. Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Live Updates: 53.51% Voting Till 5 PM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.