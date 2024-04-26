Uttar Pradesh Fake CBI Officer Comes in Beacon-Fitted Car to Inspect Polling Station in Hapur, Held

Hapur: A man posing as CBI officer was arrested when he attempted to enter a polling booth in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur and was found roaming in the area in a car fitted with beacon light on Friday, a police official said.

The security personnel present on the spot became suspicious of his movements and interrogated him. A fake CBI identity card and other documents were recovered from him while his car was seized. He was taken into custody for interrogation and later arrested, police said.

According to police, security personnel who were on duty at a booth of LN School on Garh Road were taken aback when they saw a beacon-fitted car stop at the door and a uniform-clad man alighted from the vehicle. The man then proceeded towards the booth.

When the security personnel at the door stopped him, the latter claimed himself to be a CBI officer who had come for inspection. His body language, dress and mannerism raised suspicion among the security personnel posted at the spot. They immediately informed the police station in-charge.

After sometime, the police station in-charge came to the spot and spoke to the accused. During interrogation, he identified himself as Ankit, resident of Gyanlok Kotwali in Hapur. Police took him into custody and seized several fake identity cards and his beacon-fitted car.

Hapur City CO Varun Mishra said that the accused has been arrested. "He told that he is a CBI inspector who came here for inspection. It seems that the accused is not in a stable mental condition. Some fake identity cards and the car have been seized and investigations are underway," he added.