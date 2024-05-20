100% Turnout At Tribal-Dominated Village in Jhansi LS Seat

Lalitpur: Voters of a tribal-dominated village located in Lalitpur of Jhansi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh showed great enthusiasm in exercising their franchise on Monday morning, ensuring a 100 percent turnout.

Voting started at 7 am and by 12 pm, the polling booth in Solda village recorded 100 percent voter turnout. District officials believe this is the first such case in the country where all votes were cast in the first five hours of polling.

Solda, a tribal village with a total of 375 votes, including 198 male and 177 female, falls under the Mehrauni assembly constituency. All villagers cast their votes at polling booth number 277.

Village head Shri Bai said that people of the village were made aware about the importance of casting their votes. They were told that it is both their duty and right to vote.

"Villagers responded and a 100 percent voting percentage was recorded. It is due to the tireless efforts and initiative of our Block Development Officer (BDO) Saurabh Burnwal that arrangements were made to bring home two laborers from Bengaluru and 30 from Indore by flight and bus respectively resulting which, 100 percent voting was possible. About Rs 18,000 was spent to make this possible," Bai said.

Commending the voter turnout figure, Commissioner Jhansi Vimal Kumar Dubey praised the District Magistrate, village head and BDO. Chief Development Officer Kamalakant Pandey said, "BDO Saurabh Burnwal brought the migrant labourers from Bengaluru and Indore at his own personal expense. I express my gratitude to all the voters."

In Jhansi Lok Sabha seat, the contest is between Anurag Sharma from BJP, Congress candidate Pradeep Jain and BSP's Ravi Kushwaha. This time 10 candidates are in the fray.