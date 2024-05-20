ETV Bharat / state

100% Turnout At Tribal-Dominated Village in Jhansi LS Seat

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 20, 2024, 7:55 PM IST

100% Turnout At Tribal-Dominated Village in Jhansi LS Seat
Voters of Solda Village (ETV Bharat Picture)

To ensure 100 percent voter turnout at Solda village, BDO Saurabh Burnwal spent Rs 18,000 to bring back two laborers from Bengaluru and 30 from Indore by flight and bus respectively. This apart, villagers were constantly made aware of their voting rights.

Lalitpur: Voters of a tribal-dominated village located in Lalitpur of Jhansi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh showed great enthusiasm in exercising their franchise on Monday morning, ensuring a 100 percent turnout.

Voting started at 7 am and by 12 pm, the polling booth in Solda village recorded 100 percent voter turnout. District officials believe this is the first such case in the country where all votes were cast in the first five hours of polling.

Solda, a tribal village with a total of 375 votes, including 198 male and 177 female, falls under the Mehrauni assembly constituency. All villagers cast their votes at polling booth number 277.

Village head Shri Bai said that people of the village were made aware about the importance of casting their votes. They were told that it is both their duty and right to vote.

"Villagers responded and a 100 percent voting percentage was recorded. It is due to the tireless efforts and initiative of our Block Development Officer (BDO) Saurabh Burnwal that arrangements were made to bring home two laborers from Bengaluru and 30 from Indore by flight and bus respectively resulting which, 100 percent voting was possible. About Rs 18,000 was spent to make this possible," Bai said.

Commending the voter turnout figure, Commissioner Jhansi Vimal Kumar Dubey praised the District Magistrate, village head and BDO. Chief Development Officer Kamalakant Pandey said, "BDO Saurabh Burnwal brought the migrant labourers from Bengaluru and Indore at his own personal expense. I express my gratitude to all the voters."

In Jhansi Lok Sabha seat, the contest is between Anurag Sharma from BJP, Congress candidate Pradeep Jain and BSP's Ravi Kushwaha. This time 10 candidates are in the fray.

Read More

  1. Hera Pheri 3 promos already shot, Suniel Shetty says team is 'waiting to take off'
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Janhvi Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar among Early Voters in Mumbai
  3. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Akshay Kumar Votes for First Time after Regaining Indian Citizenship -Watch

TAGGED:

100 PERCENT VOTER TURNOUTJHANSI LOK SABHA SEATVOTING RIGHTSTRIBAL DOMINATED VILLAGE IN JHANSILOK SABHA ELECTION 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.