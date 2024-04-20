Lok Sabha Election 2024: Tri-Corner Contest in Bihar's Seemanchal Region in Phase 2

Hyderabad: Ahead of the second phase of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, major political parties are intensifying their efforts in Bihar’s Seemanchal region, known for its significant Muslim population. Top leaders are camping in Seemanchal which is going for the Lok Sabha elections on April 26.

The region comprising four districts -- Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnea and Araria -- is set to witness a fierce triangular contest between JD(U)-BJP alliance, led Mahagathbandhan and Hyderabad based All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Leaders from these parties including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav, and AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi will camp in the region to bolster their campaign efforts.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, aiming to woo voters in the region, has been camping in Yadav-dominated Madhepura since Friday. He is also expected to address rallies in Purnea and Katihar on Saturday and Sunday, JD(U) leaders said. Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is also gearing up to rally support for the Mahagathbandhan or the INDIA bloc.

Sources told ETV Bharat that in a bid to consolidate his voter base and thwart the challenge posed by Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav has intensified his campaign efforts. Pappu Yadav, who recently merged his Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) with the Congress, faced a setback after he was denied a ticket from Kishanganj, a seat that was allocated to RJD.

The decision to deny Pappu Yadav a ticket from Kishanganj comes amidst RJD’s efforts to strengthen its party’s position in the region. Pappu Yadav, a formidable political figure has been actively campaigning and was seen as a strong political contender in Kishanganj. However, after the Congress denied him a ticket, the political dynamics in the region have undergone a significant shift.

Tejashwi Yadav’s effort to woo voters in Kishanganj and other parts of Seemanchal reflect the intense competition brewing within the opposition ranks. As the Lok Sabha election draws near, the battle between Tejashwi and Pappu Yadav is likely to escalate, making Kishanganj a crucial political battleground.

Amid intense campaigning by political parties, AIMIM Chief Owaisi has also announced his intent to field candidates from his party in the Seemanchal region. His announcement has further complicated the political dynamics in the entire belt. His entry in Seemanchal region is likely to influence the Muslim population. He is likely to camp in Kishanganj for five days and seek vote for his party's candidate Akhtarul Imam.

To further strengthen their prospects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are slated to address a series of rallies in the Seemanchal region, underlining the BJP’s effort to securing a strong foothold. Amit Shah is expected to address a rally on Sunday in Katihar.