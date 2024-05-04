Dhanbad: In the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Dhanbad Lok Sabha seat is the topic of discussion being the only seat in Jharkhand, where candidates of all three genders have entered the electoral fray. More than half a dozen independent male and female candidates including Anupama Singh of the national party Congress, Dullu Mahato of BJP have filed nomination papers. But third gender Sunaina Singh is the talk of the town after Singh entered the election fray.

Jharkhand's Only Transgender Candidate Sunaina Singh Files Nomination from Dhanbad (ETV Bharat)

Sunaina, who heads the ‘Kinnar Maa’ organisation, filed her nomination on Friday. Before filing the nomination papers, she reached Barwaadda Collectorate building by doing a road show from her residence Manaitand. Here hundreds of third gender colleagues and supporters were seen dancing and singing with music and boosting the morale of Sunaina Singh. Hundreds of supporters reached the nomination center with joy and enthusiasm.

There was a lot of enthusiasm among the common people and people of the transgender community who arrived with Sunaina. During the roadshow, Sunaina Kinnar greeted the people present in the DC office premises with folded hands. She said that her goal is to solve all the problems of Dhanbad. “One should not give up before fighting. Even a small ant can overpower an elephant. I am a human being. I am going among the public and getting immense support from the people,” she said.

Sunaina Singh, who was abandoned by her biological parents wants to change the status quo with regard to the rights of the transgender community which often finds itself marginalized in the society. But Sunaina faces a mammoth challenge of wresting the Dhanbad seat where the sitting BJP MP Pashupati Nath Singh had defeated INC’s Kirti Azad by a massive margin of over 4,86,000 votes. The BJP has fielded Dulu Mahato this time around. Voting for Dhanbad Lok Sabha seat is scheduled to be held in the 6th phase on May 25.