Those Trying to Change Constitution Will Never Be Forgiven: Lalu Yadav Slams BJP

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP of trying to change the Constitution while warning that the people of the country will never forgive them.

"Their leaders including PM Modi are openly saying that they will change the Constitution. This is the Constitution by our Baba Saheb. Whoever tries to change it, the Dalits and the poor will gouge out their eyes," he said.

The RJD leader further asked BJP to careful because the the people of the country will never tolerate any attempts of changing the Constitution. He said that whoever tries to change it will never be forgiven.

"BJP wants to bring dictatorship into the country. Changing the Constitution means changing democracy. This means they do not want to establish democracy in the country and are going towards dictatorship," Yadav added.

He claimed that BJP is talking about crossing 400 out of panic. He said BJP leaders know they have no hope in winning the polls but are continuously claiming that they will change the Constitution once they get majority.

"They are asking for majority from the people. In the past when Mohan Bhagwat spoke of reviewing reservation people had given a befitting reply. Now the same situation is going to happen to these people," he said.

"It's time for you (BJP) to leave, your time for getting majority is over. The country has recognised you and people are not going to make the same mistake again," he added.