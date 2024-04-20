BJP's '400 Par' is 'Super Flop' on Very 1st Day: Tejashwi Yadav

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 20, 2024, 2:26 PM IST

BJP's '400 Par' is 'Super Flop' on Very 1st Day: Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that all four seats that went to polls in the first phase yesterday will be won by the Mahagathbandhan and BJP's 'mountain of lies' has collapsed. He said that people of Bihar are aware and will give BJP a befitting response.

Patna: A day after the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, former deputy chief minister of Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said that BJP's '400 par' film has been a 'super flop' on the very first day itself.

Voting for the first phase was held in four seats namely Jamui, Nawada, Aurangabad and Gaya in Bihar yesterday. Yadav on Saturday claimed that the grand alliance will win all the four seats of Bihar.

"Our Mahagathbandhan will win all these four seats. We held several block level meetings and have received an excellent feedback. As per the feedback that we got, there was a one-sided polling in favour of the grand alliance on all these seats," Yadav said.

Hitting out at the BJP over its '400 par' slogan, Yadav said, "BJP's '400 par' film has become a super flop on the very first day itself. A wooden pot cannot be heated over and over again. BJP's days are over now. Their mountain of lies has collapsed. People of Bihar are aware and will give them (BJP) a befitting reply."

According to the RJD leader there will be a totally unexpected result for BJP in Bihar. People will teach them a lesson this time, he added. In both 2014 and 2019, the NDA had won all four seats here.

Meanwhile, the lowest voter turnout of 48.23 per cent was recorded in Bihar in the first phase. All eyes are now on June 4 when results are to be declared.

