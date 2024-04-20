Lok Sabha Election 2024: Election Commission Revises Tamil Nadu's Voter Turnout to 69.46%

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The fate of 950 candidates in 39 Lok Sabha Constituencies of Tamil Nadu was sealed on April 19, with 69.46 per cent of voters turning up to exercise their franchise. The Election Commission has earlier announced a 72.09 per cent voter turnout but it revised the figure after midnight.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo had on Friday said that the state witnessed a turnout of 72.09 per cent. However, officials had then indicated that there could be changes in the turnout figure. Upon being asked about the difference in the figures, officials on Saturday said that the earlier "figures were based on sample data from some polling stations," and that the accurate numbers were received upon past midnight.

Of the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu, Dharmapuri topped with an 81.48 per cent voter turnout, followed by 79.25 per cent in Kalakurichi and 78.61 in Karur. Central Chennai saw the lowest voter turnout of 53.91 per cent, according to latest EC data.

The Election Commission said that polling for the first phase of the seven-phase elections remained largely peaceful. As the World's largest poll exercise got underway at 7 am on Friday, voters braved the heat to exercise their franchise. Voting concluded at 6 PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked all the voters, who exercised their franchise in the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and asserted that the countrymen were voting for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in record numbers.

The National Democratic Alliance under OM Modi is seeking a stronger majority for a third consecutive term, while the constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc are hoping for a rebound.