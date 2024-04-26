BJP-TMC Workers Clash in Balurghat, Sukanta Majumdar Faces 'Go Back Slogans', EC Seeks Report

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 26, 2024, 11:37 AM IST

Sukanta Majumdar Faces 'Go Back Slogans' in Balurghat, EC Seeks Report

TMC and BJP workers clashed with each other in Balurghat over alleged voter intimidation complaints. BJP state president and Balurghat Lok Sabha candidate Sukanta Majumdar faced 'go back' slogans while a BJP youth leader was allegedly assaulted by TMC workers.

Balurghat (West Bengal): Tension ensued during polling at a booth in Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency after BJP and TMC workers clashed with each other and 'go-back' slogans were raised against BJP state president and Balurghat candidate Sukanta Majumdar. The Election Commission has sought a report within an hour.

The incident took place at booth number 100 of Patiram Girls School in Balurghat block of Balurghat Lok Sabha. The BJP workers have accused TMC of assaulting their youth leader and raising 'go-back' slogans against Majumdar. Also, workers of both parties clashed with each other.

BJP Yuva Morcha general secretary Jyotish Ghosh was allegedly assaulted at the booth. In view of the complaints that were received from this booth, EC has sought a comprehensive report.

It has been learnt that trouble erupted outside the booth over alleged voter intimidation by the TMC. BJP workers alleged that voters were being influenced by the local TMC leadership by setting up camps within 100 metres of the booth. On getting information about this, BJP youth leader Jyotish Roy went to the spot and started a protest. After which, TMC workers allegedly assaulted him.

Within a few moments Sukanta Majumdar reached the booth after which, he was greeted with 'go-back' slogans. He was allegedly asked to leave the area and a commotion rose. The security personnel accompanying Majumdar took control of the situation

However, local TMC activists alleged that Majumdar himself entered the booth with 30 to 40 people and started creating a ruckus. It was in protest against this move that they raised 'go-back' slogans against Majumdar, they said.

TMC has also refuted allegations of assaulting Jyotish Ghosh.

Read more

  1. Lok Sabha Election Phase 2 Live | Elderly Voter Dies in Rajasthan; TMC, BJP Clash in Bengal
  2. Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Live Updates: 9 AM Voter Turnout Stands At 11.67 %
  3. Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: CM Siddaramaiah Cast Vote, Surya Takes Dig at Cong

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.