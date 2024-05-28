SP Leader Narad Rai Meets Amit Shah, Set To Join BJP

Lucknow: Close on the heels of the last phase of elections on June 1, senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former minister Narad Rai hinted at joining the BJP and showered his praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He also shared a photograph of his meeting with Shah at a hotel in Varanasi on social media. Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar was also seen at the meeting.

Taking to his X handle, Rai wrote, "I will strengthen the nationalist ideology and the thinking of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Mr. @narendramodi ji, who has made India proud in the world, and the successful Home Minister of India, the Chanakya of politics, Mr. @AmitShah ji, which strengthens the poor living at the last rung of society. Jai Jai Shri Ram".

This has brought a major relief to BJP in Ballia, where the party's Neeraj Shekhar is pitted against Sanatan Pandey of SP. Rai, who has a lot of influence in Ballia, reportedly got angry with SP after the party gave ticket to Sanatan Pandey.

At a public meeting in Khodi Pakad village yesterday, he announced to join the BJP. Rai is expected to attend Shah's public meeting on Tuesday.

Two months ago, Rai had shared a photograph with Akhilesh Yadav on social media expressing his faith on Yadav and SP. He was seeking SP ticket from Ballia but the party instead fielded Sanatan Pandey.

Rai is likely to be inducted in the BJP in front of Shah today. Ballia Lok Sabha seat will go to polls on June 1.