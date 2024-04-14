SP Fields NRHM Scam-Tainted Babu Singh Kushwaha From Jaunpur

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday announced a fresh list of seven candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, wherein it has given ticket to former minister Babu Singh Kushwaha, who was jailed for his alleged involvement in the NRHM scam.

Apart from Kushwaha who has been fielded from Jaunpur, the party has named Amarnath Maurya from Phulpur, Ram Shiromani Verma from Shravasti, Bhishma Shankar Tiwari from Dumariyaganj, Lakshmikant alias Pappu Nishad from Santkabir Nagar, Ramshankar Rajbar from Salempur and Priya Saroj from Machhilishahr.

On Friday, it had announced names of candidates for Kushinagar and Kaushambi seats. Samajwadi Party has declared candidates for 57 seats till now.

In Jaunpur seat, BJP has fielded Krupa Shankar Singh. Notably, Kushwaha, accused in the Rs 10,000 crore scam, had joined BJP in 2012. In view of the rising discontent among party leaders, BJP had rejected Kushwaha. After which, he formed Jan Adhikar Party and later joined Samajwadi Party. Now, he will contest as SP candidate from Jaunpur seat.

Samajwadi Party has fielded Priya Saroj from Machli city, the second seat of Jaunpur district. Saroj is likely to give a tough competition to BJP on this SC-reserved seat.

Ram Shiromani Verma, SP candidate from Shravasti had quit Bahujan Samaj Party to join SP. He will contest against BJP candidate Saket Mishra, son of Nripendra Mishra, president of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

BJP has fielded Nishad Party leader Praveen Nishad from Sant Kabir Nagar against SP candidate Pappu Nishad. A tough contest awaits in this Nishad-dominated seat.