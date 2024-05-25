Voting Is Akin To Puja: Software Engineer Comes From Seattle To Vote In Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur: A software engineer travelled from US to Bihar's Muzaffarpur district to exercise his franchise in the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.

Uday Kumar, who is working at a software company in Seattle arrived at his hometown in Chapra village in Kanti of Muzaffarpur solely to cast his vote. His father, Shiv Kumar, who works at an insurance company said his son went to US two years ago and has come home to participate in the festival of democracy.

Uday said it was his Lucknow-based landlord who had encouraged him to take leave and come home to vote. "Voting is like a worship and it is both the duty and right of a citizen to exercise his democratic right. All citizens should vote for building a strong nation," Uday said.

He said that he had to spend quite a huge sum for casting his vote but money is not more important than love for his country. "Everyone wants to see India develop and this is possible only through a strong leadership. So, in order to choose the correct leader it is worth spending the money. Moreover every vote is important so I had to come home," he said while urging others like him to participate in the democratic process.

Uday is a voter of Vaishali Lok Sabha seat. Voting for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections in the eight constituencies of Bihar began at 7 am. The main parties contesting in the state are NDA alliance including BJP and JD(U) and Mahagathbandhan alliance of RJD, Congress and others.