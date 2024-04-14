Lok Sabha Election 2024: Two Small Polling Stations with Just 10 Voters in Telangana

Hyderabad : The Election Commission of India (ECI) is taking steps to ensure greater participation of voters in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. For this, the poll panel is making sure that polling stations are set up even for smaller number of voters in the remotest parts of the country.

Against this backdrop, the EC is learnt to have decided to set up many smaller polling stations for voters less than even 100. Two such polling stations will come up in the far-flung tribal areas in Telangana state where just 10 voters each are expected to exercise their franchise. Despite this, the poll panel is going ahead with the arrangements to enable the residents in the faraway lands to take part in the festival of democracy without having to travel long distances, sources said.

More than 10 staff including the polling officials and security personnel will have to man these small polling stations, where a lesser number of voters will cast their votes. These smaller polling stations will come up at Budidagattu Thanda in Devarakonda area under Nalgonda LS seat and at Mallapur Penta hamlet in Achampet area of Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha segment, both in Telangana. These smaller polling stations will spare the residents from trekking long distances up to 20 kms to exercise their franchise.

Officials said that such smaller polling stations will be very much helpful for those living in the remotest corners and deep forests located several kilometers away from the nearest regular polling station.