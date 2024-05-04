Security Enhanced for Ravindra Bhati, Independent Candidate of Barmer-Jaisalmer LS Seat

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 4, 2024, 4:19 PM IST

Ravindra Singh Bhati, Independent Candidate of Barmer-Jaisalmer LS Seat (Etv Bharat Picture)

Rajasthan government on Saturday increased security for Ravindra Singh Bhati, independent candidate from Barmer-Jaisalmer Lok Sabha after he received death threats on social media. His supporters had demanded Z-plus security cover for him.

Barmer: Security of independent candidate from Barmer-Jaisalmer Lok Sabha seat and Shiv MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati has been enhanced after he received death threats on social media. The accused youth who had allegedly threatened Bhati was arrested two days back.

Now onwards, two Personal Security Officers (PSO) will be deployed for Bhati's security. Of whom, one will be in plain clothes and the other in uniform. Bhati had earlier received death threats on Facebook. His supporters had demanded a Z-plus security cover for him and protests were staged across the district. Several societies and organisations had submitted memorandums in demand for increasing Bhati's security.

According to an order issued by Barmer Police Superintendent Narendra Singh Meena, in view of the recent threats received by MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati on social media and a letter from CID (Security), two PSOs will be deployed for his security till completion of the Lok Sabha elections. Till now, Bhati had one plain-clothed PSO, Takhat Singh and now one more PSO has been deployed. The new PSO is named Ratan Singh, who is an armed constable in uniform. Both the PSOs will be responsible for undertaking necessary security arrangements for Bhati.

Bhati and his supporters had launched a protest in front of Balotra SP office on April 27 against alleged voter intimidation during voting on April 26. After which, Bhati had received death threats on Facebook. Police have arrested the accused youth, who allegedly threatened Bhati, two days ago.

