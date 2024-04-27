People of the Country Want to See Me in Politics: Robert Vadra Performs Aarti in Rishikesh

Rishikesh: Industrialist and Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's husband, Robert Vadra, performed Ganga aarti at Triveni Ghat in Rishikesh on Friday evening and sought blessings for his wife and brother-in-law Rahul Gandhi for the ongoing polls.

Vadra said he prayed for the success of the issues for which Rahul and Priyanka are in the politics. Religion and politics are two different subjects but nowadays, politics is being done under the guise of religion, which is incorrect, he added.

Vadra, who came into limelight over speculation of contesting elections from Amethi, performed the traditional Ganga puja at Triveni Ghat and participated in the aarti. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP's attacks on the Gandhi family are out of fear.

"These people want to divert the country's attention from the real issues. The Prime Minister attacks the Gandhi family because Rahul and Priyanka are raising the real issues of the country before people and finding solutions," he said.

Vadra accused PM Modi and BJP leaders of making false promises to the public before elections saying, "These people are doing politics of discrimination in the country, which is wrong for the country's wellbeing".

On speculation of contesting from Amethi, Vadra said in 2004, Sonia Gandhi had won from Amethi with a huge margin. "I have been continuously active in this field. The people of the country want me to enter active politics," he said

According to him, the promises made to the voters of Amethi by Union Minister and sitting MP Smriti Irani, have not been fulfilled. "Smriti Irani made baseless allegations against me, which she could not prove. Today there is a wave of change within the country. People are worried about the misuse of CBI and ED. In the first and second phase of voting, voters have shown their confidence in Congress," he added.

Several Congress leaders including state spokesperson Rajiv Mehrishi, party leaders Jayendra Ramola and Rajpal Kharola, state district president Mohit Uniyal and others including Manish Sharma, Shailendra Bisht, Madhu Joshi, Anshul Arora, Varun Juneja and Rajiv Chaudhary accompanied Vadra at the Triveni Ghat.