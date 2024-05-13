ETV Bharat / state

RJD Moves EC Against JDU Over 'Voter Intimidation', 'Booth Jamming' in Bihar's Munger LS Seat

Published : 22 hours ago

RJD Moves EC Against JDU Over Voter Intimidation, Booth Jamming in Bihar's Munger LS Seat
RJD delegation has submitted a list of booths where incidents of alleged booth jamming and voter intimidation were recorded. It has also accused the administration of inaction.

Patna: A three-member delegation of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday complained to the Election Commission (EC) of alleged voter intimidation and booth jamming in several polling stations under Munger Lok Sabha constituency during the fourth phase of elections.

The delegation alleged that voters were deterred from exercising their franchise in booths of Lakhisarai, Mokama and Barhiya. RJD MP Manoj Jha, councilor Qari Soheb and spokesperson Shakti Yadav reached EC office in Patna with a written complaint in this regard.

Jha said that letter signed by RJD state president Jagdanand Singh has also been submitted to the district administration. Accusing the district administration of inaction, the RJD delegation has urged EC to take cognizance of the complaints and initiate appropriate action so as to ensure that the voters are not deprived from casting their votes peacefully.

In the letter, the party has accused JDU supporters of alleged booth jamming and submitted a list of the booths. The party has complained against booth numbers 200, 201, 202, 205, 207, 208, 209, 210, 211, 212, 213, 219, 221 and 222 of Mokama Legislative Assembly seat, booth numbers 236, 237, 238, 265, 266, 349 and 392 of Lakhisarai Assembly Constituency and all 29 booths of Barhiya Municipal Council and booth numbers 157 and 179 of Suryagarh assembly seat.

"No poll-related restrictions have been imposed on the Prime Minister. In future when the Election Commission will be evaluated then it will not be considered an independent institution but a sponsored body," Jha said.

