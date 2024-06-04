Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha Seat Result 2024 | BJP's Ajay Bhatt wins from Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar

Dehradun: BJP's Ajay Bhatt won from the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar by defeating Prakash Joshi of Indian National Congress. The BJP has again banked on Ajay Bhatt, who entered the fray for the second term as an MP from Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar. Bhatt is currently the Union Minister of State for Defence. He was the state president of Uttarakhand BJP. A resident of Ranikhet, Bhatt has also been a former minister in the Uttarakhand government, and is viewed among the big leaders in Uttarakhand.

Congress fielded Prakash Joshi from the constituency, which comprises two districts, Nainital (part) and Udham Singh Nagar. The seat came into existence in 2009, following the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies.

2024 polls: The total number of registered voters in this constituency in 2024 polls was 2,015,809, and the seat saw a voting turnout of 62.47% (12,591,80 total count of votes), according to the Election Commission’s data. The seat went to polls in phase 1 on April 19, 2024.

In the 2019 LS Polls, Ajay Bhatt of BJP won from Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar, getting 772,195 votes, comprising 61.35% of the total number of votes polled. He defeated Harish Rawat by a margin of 3,39,096 votes. In 2014, BJP’s Bhagat Singh Koshyari had won from the seat, polling 6,36,769 votes (57.81%) and defeating KC Singh Baba of Congress by a margin of over 2,84,717 votes.